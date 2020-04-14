Capcom will roll out Monster Hunter World: Iceborne’s next patch, Title Update 3.5, later this month on April 23rd. The update will bring with it two new event quests, each accessible for a limited-time only. One will see Kulve Taroth return for a Master Rank quest. Meanwhile, the other will debut an Elder Dragon known as Arch-Tempered Namielle.

The return of Kulve Taroth for the new Master Rank quest will allow players to slay the Elder Dragon in a limited-time event. After doing so, players will get to craft a new set of armor, as well as upgrade weapons from the Kulve Taroth Siege. Kulve Taroth is pictured in the image below:

The second event will revolve around an Arch-tempered monster, a type of Elder Dragon that’s even more fierce than the fiercest of tempered monsters. Arch-tempered Namielle is joining the fray once Iceborne’s April 23rd update goes live. However, akin to the quest for Kulve Taroth, Capcom will only make the Arch-tempered Namielle event available for a limited period of time. Slaying this beast will also net players materials to craft new equipment.

Arch-tempered Namielle will appear as follows:

See both Kulve Taroth and Arch-tempered Namielle in action for Iceborne’s Title Update 13.5 trailer below:

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne hit the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms late last year. The expansion launched for PC this past January. Iceborne has gone on to perform incredibly well across all platforms. According to Capcom, as of January 28th, the title had moved an impressive 4.5 million units worldwide. No doubt this figure has increased in the couple of months since then.

[Source: Monster Hunter]