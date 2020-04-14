Developer Supermassive Games and publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment have until this point only teased the narrative behind The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope. Thankfully, more concrete details have surfaced due to the release of a full length trailer. Evidently, the forthcoming Little Hope chapter will weave a tale of witchcraft, which brought destruction to the lives of Little Hope citizens in 1692.

See the trailer in the following post:

What happens in the past, never stays buried. Your tour of #LittleHope begins this summer.

#TheDarkPictures pic.twitter.com/qg0MJRHIq4 — The Dark Pictures (@TheDarkPictures) April 14, 2020

Little Hope will follow four college students and their professor, all of whom find themselves trapped in the abandoned town. From the footage above, it appears they’ll be tasked with uncovering what really happened to Little Hope’s citizens during the fateful year of 1692. Of course, this period is historically infamous for the Salem Witch Trials. The alleged witches in Salem, Massachusetts were first accused that spring. In total, more than 200 people were accused of practicing so-called Devil’s magic; 20 were executed.

Players will take on the role of all five protagonists, desperately trying to escape Little Hope’s eerie fog. While doing so, they’ll see visions of the horrors from a time long past. To escape and save their souls from certain damnation, the group must unravel the mysteries behind the evil forces that relentlessly haunt them.

Similar to Man of Medan, Little Hope features multiple story paths and endings, giving way to numerous playthrough possibilities. Shared Story Mode and Movie Night Mode are returning, too, allowing players to join friends in either local or online co-op. Plans are also in place for the standard Theatrical Cut and the Curator’s Cut, the latter of which serves as a preorder bonus.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope still lacks a release date. However, fans can look forward to Supermassive’s next outing this summer on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

