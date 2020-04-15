Need a beer to calm the nerves while playing The Last of Us? How about a case? A Kansas City, Missouri brewery is teaming up with developer Naughty Dog for a foamy, frothy The Last of Us Part II tie-in that comes in a pretty great, limited edition package. Kansas City news outlet The Pitch snagged the details from Boulevard Brewing Company about a partnered promotion with Sony that will give the brewery’s beloved and already gaming-themed Space Camper IPA beer a bit of The Last of Us flair. The special packaging features a big ole’ The Last of Us Part II logo, as well as the all too familiar tattoo Ellie sports in the game.

But, that’s not all! Boulevard is also going to be giving away limited edition PlayStation 4 Pro models with special theming. A press release from Boulevard said:

Boulevard Brewing Co. is excited to announce a partnership with PlayStation where the two will commemorate the release of the upcoming PlayStation exclusive game, The Last of Us Part II, with special-edition Boulevard Space Camper Cosmic IPA six-packs and a chance to win a PlayStation 4 Pro system. Developed by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us Part II is the highly anticipated sequel to 2013’s critically acclaimed The Last of Us, which won more than 200 Game of the Year awards. This exciting partnership brings together one of the most popular video game brands and one of the Midwest’s largest craft brewers. Due to the current global crisis, availability of this special-edition Space Camper IPA is limited and we’ve extended the deadline for a chance to win a PS4 Pro system. Please stay tuned for more details as they are available. The new special-edition Space Camper Cosmic IPA packaging features Ellie’s iconic tattoo from The Last of Us Part II and is packed with juicy, tropical hop flavors. The special edition six-packs will be available for purchase where Space Camper Cosmic IPA is usually sold across the United States.

For more information on this limited-time giveaway and Boulevard Brewing The Last of Us Part II beer, be sure to visit the promotion website.

The Last of Us II is currently delayed due to logistical concerns relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.