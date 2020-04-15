Calm down, calm down. Whether you were excited about the likes of Days Gone coming to PC or up in arms because that’s somehow Sony “betraying their fanbase” or whatever, the rumors are untrue. Earlier today, we reported on a Days Gone PC listing on Amazon France—and it turns out a few other games like Bloodborne, The Last of Us Part II, and Persona 5 Royal got listed for PC too—but Sony confirmed in a comment to IGN that the listings were errors and “no announcements” have been made regarding these titles coming to PC. “The listings are not accurate. We have made no announcements to bring these games to PC.” For Persona, Sega also confirmed that it was not accurate.

The credibility of these listings may not have been given any veracity except that Sony recently announced Horizon Zero Dawn for PC after months of leaks and rumors about the game jumping console exclusivity. Some second party titles have also been given PC releases, including the Quantic Dream library and Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding. So when PC listings appeared for other PS4 exclusives, it wasn’t too far a leap to assume that the rumors might bear some weight.

Now, that’s not to say these games definitely won’t come to PC, but Sony is at least confirming that these particular listings are “not accurate” and that “no announcements” have been made. It doesn’t rule out future announcements, but for now, most PlayStation exclusives remain in the care of the console.

When Horizon was announced as a PC release, Sony said that it had no plans for day and date PC releases for PlayStation exclusives, and that it remains committed to dedicated hardware. So while it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise to see Sony bring at least some of its older exclusives to PC after a few years, you can still expect the console to be home to big PlayStation-only titles that you can’t get anywhere else.

[Source: IGN]