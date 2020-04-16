Just this morning a page on Crysis‘ official website prematurely unveiled Crysis Remastered. Now it’s official. Developer Crytek has taken to Twitter to confirm that Crysis Remastered will indeed launch sometime soon. The remaster will land on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One on an unspecified date.

In announcing the news, Crytek shared a brief video that pokes fun at the myriad remaster requests it’s received over the years. The short video also features a glimmer of the remaster in action.

CLOAK DISENGAGED You’ve been asking. You’ve been waiting.

Today, that wait is over. It’s coming: Crysis Remastered on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and – for the very first time on the Nintendo Switch Platform.https://t.co/2JnfyC7jRE pic.twitter.com/NWAHdoBEgD — Crysis (@Crysis) April 16, 2020

This news comes at the end of an intriguing week for the franchise. On Monday, Crysis‘ previously dormant Twitter account shared the most cryptic of posts. A similar post made the rounds a day later. In addition to all of this excitement, a recent job listing suggests Crytek is hiring for an “unannounced AAA title.” What that may entail still remains a mystery. New Crysis game, or something else altogether?

As of now, it’s unknown whether Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 will eventually receive remasters of their own. Crysis Remastered may serve as a big step for the long-dormant shooter series. The original Crysis launched on PC in 2007. It later made its way to the PS3 and Xbox 360. Crysis 2 arrived several years later in March of 2011, with the third entry following suit two years thereafter in early 2013.

Since its Crysis days, Crytek, the original Far Cry developer, has released a wide variety of titles. Some of the studio’s more notable projects include Ryse: Son of Rome for PC and Xbox One, Robinson: The Journey, and Hunt: Showdown. The latter is an online multiplayer experience that takes place in the Louisiana bayou. It hit the PlayStation 4 this past February, earning an 8 out of 10 in our review.

[Source: Crysis on Twitter]