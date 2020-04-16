A PEGI rating surfaced at the start of the year, suggesting the BioShock and System Shock 2-inspired Void Bastards would soon make its way to PS4. Well, the ratings board hasn’t steered us wrong yet. The space-set strategy shooter will come to the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch in just a few weeks on May 7th.

Void Bastards developer Blue Manchu announced the news on the game’s official Twitter page, alongside a brand-new trailer. Check it out in the post below:

Grab your Regulator and get ready for another trip to the Sargasso Nebula: Void Bastards is coming to Nintendo Switch & PS4 – May 7th! pic.twitter.com/C0XlqqX0kR — Void Bastards (@VoidBastards) April 16, 2020

The shooter first launched on the PC and Xbox One in 2019. Jonathan Chey, former developer on System Shock 2 and BioShock, helmed this particular project. Unsurprisingly, players are bound to notice the influence of both nestled within the Void Bastards experience. Blue Manchu’s title still offers something fresh, however. This is most notably evident in its use of strategy for navigation and other gameplay mechanics.

In Void Bastards, players will direct the titular rag-tag team as they escape from the Sargasso Nebula. This basic premise plays into the tactical elements of navigation. Players will need to strategically determine where the team goes, how they manage their time there, and who they’ll have to combat once settled in. Though this will prove challenging, Chey once revealed that it is possible to beat Void Bastards without dying. It appears PS4 and Switch fans are in for quite the treat.

