Supermassive Games, the team behind beloved PS4 exclusive Until Dawn, has more than its fair share of experience with special controller mechanics. For example, an Until Dawn character’s remaining still in tense moments relied heavily upon DualShock 4’s motion sensor technology. So what might Supermassive accomplish with Sony’s recently announced DualSense for PlayStation 5? It sounds like Supermassive is already brainstorming the possibilities.

In an interview with Gamereactor about The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, Supermassive CEO Pete Samuels spoke of the team’s excitement with regards to DualSense. He also noted the developers are already “having some chats about that for a little while now about how we’re going to use that.”

Samuels went on to discuss closing the gap between the player and character with DualSense’s more tactile features. “The whole tactile thing–as much as we can transfer what you’d expect the character’s experience to be directed back to the player, I think the better attachment you feel to the characters.”

The studio may toy around with some of the controller’s voice-related capabilities, too. According to Samuels,

The voice controls that we did before were VR so it was first-person, so it made a lot of sense to actually make your choices [using your voice] because it was you in the game–in the third-person perspective it perhaps makes less sense. But we’re already having some discussions […] about some things we might do, some things that we might incorporate into the game having seen the announcement [of the DualSense].

Supermassive’s chief isn’t the only one thrilled about what DualSense will bring to the next generation. Bethesda Softworks’ marketing lead Pete Hines has gone hands-on with the PS5 controller. Apparently, what he saw left him feeling “very impressed.”

The next Supermassive project, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, will release on an unspecified date this summer for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Gamereactor]