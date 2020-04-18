A number of European Persona 5 Royal players have received a third bundle of PlayStation 4 dynamic themes and avatars from Sony.

As we previously reported, the first bundle was sent out to players who cleared the first dungeon. The second bundle was sent out to those who completed the fourth dungeon, and the third bundle that went out a day ago is a reward for beating the final palace.

Folks over at Push Square compiled a handy list of what’s included in each bundle, which you can check out below.

Bundle 1 Avatars:

Protagonist Avatar

Ryuji Avatar

Morgana Avatar

Ann Avatar

Morgana Avatar (anime style)

Ann Avatar (anime style)

Ryuji Avatar (cartoon)

Protagonist’s Persona (Arsene) Avatar

Ryuji’s Persona (Captain Kidd) Avatar

Morgana’s Persona (Zoro) Avatar

Ann’s Persona (Carmen) Avatar

Metaverse Navigation App Avatar

Bundle 1 Themes:

Protagonist Theme

Ryuji Theme

Morgana Theme

Ann Theme

Bundle 2 Avatars:

Yusuke Avatar

Makoto Avatar

Futaba Avatar

Yusuke Dragon Avatar

Makoto Panda Avatar

Futaba Graffiti Avatar

Yusuke’s Persona (Goemon) Avatar

Makoto’s Persona (Johanna) Avatar

Futaba’s Persona (Necronomicon) Avatar

Bundle 2 Themes:

Yusuke Theme

Makoto Theme

Futaba Theme

Bundle 3 Avatars:

Haru Avatar

Akechi Avatar

Kasumi Avatar

Haru Big Bang Burger Avatar

Akechi Logo Avatar

Kasumi Phantom Thief Avatar

Haru’s Persona (Milady) Avatar

Akechi’s Persona (Robin Hood) Avatar

Kasumi’s Persona (Cendrillon) Avatar

Bundle 3 Themes:

Haru Theme

Akechi Theme

Kasumi Theme

We haven’t heard of any U.S. players receiving these freebies yet but will keep our readers posted. For now, head over to link below to preview the themes.

For more on Persona 5 Royal, make sure to check out our review.

[Source: Push Square]