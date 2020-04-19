Known insider TheGamingRevolution, who’s usually bang on the money when it comes to Call of Duty reports, has published a new video with further information on the rumored Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered.

Towards the end of March, TheGamingRevolution revealed that Modern Warfare 3 Remastered is in the works. However, in his new video he claims that the game has actually been done for quite some time now. Apparently, both Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 remasters have been sitting on Activision’s shelf since 2018 but a shooting in Dallas thwarted the publisher’s release plans and delayed both titles. The original plan was to release the remastered trilogy before 2019’s Modern Warfare.

TheGamingRevolution further claims that Activision and Sony entered into a deal in 2016 to release the remastered trilogy on the PlayStation 4 first. Like its predecessors, Modern Warfare 3 will be a timed PS4 exclusive.

The insider then walked viewers through an interesting Easter Egg in Modern Warfare 2 Remastered that seems to corroborate some of the rumors.

When players enter the in-game museum in the end, there are plaques beneath images depicting concept art that read:

Concept Art – 2017 Depicting a scene from August 2016. It was commissioned by an anonymous art enthusiast. Acquired by the museum in 2018. Part of the Remastered collection.

TheGamingRevolution couldn’t say when he thinks Modern Warfare 3 Campaign Remastered will release but it doesn’t look like it’ll be too long before it does.

He also followed up on the Modern Warfare 2 Remastered multiplayer rumor, stating that his source now claims that Activision might not release it after all because of how it turned out (they reportedly don’t think the community will like it).

As usual, take everything with a grain of salt but as we’ve said before, TheGamingRevolution’s reports are usually pretty accurate – so accurate that Activision has had his Twitter account suspended twice for sharing leaked images and videos.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: TheGamingRevolution via Wccftech, CharlieINTEL]

