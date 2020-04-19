Square Enix and People Can Fly have shared brief gameplay clips from their upcoming cross-gen shooter, Outriders, showcasing its classes and their powers.

Without further ado, check them out below.

As a Trickster, you can use your Slow Trap ability in a number of ways, such as slowing down enemies to avoid being swarmed! #Outriders pic.twitter.com/oqZE4TD1F3 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 17, 2020

As a Devastator, impale your enemies by conjuring stone spikes from the ground itself. #Outriders pic.twitter.com/4tmLSwfM7s — Outriders (@Outriders) April 16, 2020

Jump-slam into battle by activating your melee attack whilst sprinting. #Outriders pic.twitter.com/rsJz0zJaJ9 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 10, 2020

As a Trickster, use your Temporal Slice to cut through all adversaries you encounter with explosive, X-ray results. #Outriders pic.twitter.com/dhRMs0wkHn — Outriders (@Outriders) April 9, 2020

Outriders will have four classes but only three of them have been revealed so far: Devastator, Pyromancer, and Trickster. The developer describes them as follows:

The Devastator – a powerful class that makes brute force feel elegant. From gravity manipulation to impenetrable armor, it’s all about getting close to targets so you can deal maximum damage.

The Pyromancer – the perfect choice for anyone who thinks they're hot stuff, the Pyromancer uses fire and flames to devastate crowds of enemies and control the battlefield.

The Trickster – a fast, maneuverable class that uses speed and time manipulation to cut down enemies. It's great for getting in behind foes quickly and delivering powerful precision attacks.

Outriders will release in holiday 2020 for current-gen and next-gen platforms. You can preorder the game on Amazon now.

