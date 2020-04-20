Companies in the collectible toy arms race are always looking to one-up another. Anyone that’s walked into a comic book or video game store in the past five years surely has almost been crushed to death by its wall of Funko Pops with such classic characters as Parzival from Ready Player One or … uh, Doghan Daguis from the beloved 2017 film Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. Well, have no fear because a God of War rubber ducky and other gaming-themed, quacking collectibles are on the way.

Wave 3 of the popular Tubbz Cosplaying Ducks collectible figurines are all about the games. Not only featuring Kratos and Atreus of 2018’s best video game–coincidentally, today is the anniversary of the release of God of War–the wave will also include Tails and Knuckles from Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as Zangief and Dhalsim of Street Fighter fame. Wave 3 is set to come out in, uh, waves, with the God of War duckies coming first and the rest further down the line. All Tubbz duckies come in a collector’s bathtub display box, stand around four inches tall, and are made out of quality grade PVC. No idea if you’d actually want to float these things in an actual tub but they’ll stay on your shelf all the same.

This line joins a ton of other gaming franchises turned into collectible duck fare. Previous releases include Fallout, The Last of Us, Borderlands, Crash Bandicoot, and more. If you’re itching for more plastic to horde in these times where sentimental knick-knacks are the only thing bringing us comfort and joy then plan to pay $12.99 per ducky. The Wave 3 line is available now for pre-order through the Tubbz site hosted by Numskull and will be out for all your collecting needs in July. I would say “get them at your local store” but that seems like a dangerous statement given everything going on at the moment.

