Over the weekend, the internet, especially social media, was abuzz with claims concerning Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Insomniac Games. The rumors came from an anonymous poster on Reddit, whose claims seemed realistic enough. Several media outlets ran with the story; countless fans fed into the hype. However, the leaker that started these rumors has since admitted it was all a ruse, a fake story inspired by their “quarantine-induced boredom.”

Yesterday, the fake leaker shared another post that made the rounds on Reddit. In said post, they thank those who spread the rumors for “an entertaining 24 hours.” This person is apparently an aspiring writer and Spider-Man fan who “wanted to garner a reaction on things [they] believe would make the sequel even better than the first.” Of course, it all got out of hand, and at a much faster pace than anticipated. Dispelling the rumors outright serves as an attempt to “minimize damage.”

The rumor itself was well thought out and pretty well researched, even down to how the Redditor became aware of the alleged details. According to the original Reddit post, the information was shared in a Zoom meeting between a few Insomniac developers. Some fans noted there was indeed such an online meeting not too long ago. Needless to say, fake leakers are incredibly clever.

As far as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is concerned, the truth could not be any simpler. We don’t know anything about what Insomniac’s sequel entails. Further still, the public is likely to remain in the dark for quite some time. As such, whatever leaks, rumors, or bits of speculation hit the web, no matter how convincing, should most assuredly be taken with a grain of salt.

Marvel’s Spider-Man originally hit stores for the PlayStation 4 in September 2018. Its since gone on to become one of the best-selling PS4 exclusives. As of July 2019, the title had sold through an impressive 13.2 million units.

[Source: Reddit via Push Square]