At long last, Desperados III has a release date. The Wild West-set strategy title from developer Mimimi Productions will release for the PlayStation 4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One on June 16th. Desperados III’s Standard Edition will run customers $59.99. Meanwhile, the previously announced Collector’s Edition will cost $119 on console and $109 on PC. Most notably, the Collector’s Edition packages in a fancy-looking music box.

In announcing the game’s release date, publisher THQ Nordic also unleashed a brand-new trailer. The new look at Desperados III runs nearly two minutes in length, highlighting one of the playable characters, John Cooper. Check it out in the video below, courtesy of Gematsu:

Described as “a story-driven, hardcore tactical stealth game,” Desperados III takes place in the Wild West era. Players will assume the role of five different characters, all of whom bring different skillsets to the table. These five desperados include the following: John Cooper, Kate O’Hara, Doc McCoy, Isabelle Moreau, and Hector Mendoza. The main story arc follows John Cooper who joins the other desperados, while searching for a path to redemption. Their journey will see them traverse through rural towns, swamp lands, and other types of Wild West settings.

Players should expect quite the challenge where gameplay is concerned. Akin to other strategy games, Desperados III will require players to tactically plan their every move. With myriad diverging paths, looking for the optimal way to handle certain situations will prove integral to continued progress. But don’t expect lethal force to serve as the solution each time. Apparently, non-lethal options are bound to prove just as effective.

[Source: THQ Nordic via Gematsu]