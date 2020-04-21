The best-selling game of January 2020–a time that feels like it literally happened a decade ago given all that is going on in the world right now–is getting an injection of new DLC later this month. The fist expansion back for Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, its A New Power Awakens – Part 1 DLC, is set to release on April 28 and features the inclusion of everyone’s favorite angry, purple cat destroyer god Beerus as a high-level, extreme difficulty boss encounter.

Based on the Battle of Gods animated film and Dragon Ball Super story arc, A New Power Awakens features elements from the story that relaunched Dragon Ball as a franchise into a new era. The DLC update comes along with some new tricks for Goku and Vegeta, opening up their Super Saiyan God forms so that you can pull some real anachronistic stuff and fight Cell with red hair. Don’t expect an easy fight, as not only is Lord Beerus level 250, but items are also unavailable for the encounter, insuring some extreme difficulty frustration. While the inclusion of this DLC makes little sense in regards to the story it’s great to see the inclusion of the best character from Dragon Ball Super.

No word yet on what the Part 2 of this DLC may look like, though if it’s following any kind of Dragon Ball timeline it may be the fight with Golden Frieza from the Resurrection F story arc that follows Battle of Gods. Then again, this may just be a taste of things to come as it seems absolutely possible that a Kakarot sequel could happen given just how well it sold at the start of 2020, even if the developer has moved on to a new project based on the Demon Slayer anime.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is available now on the PlayStation 4 and the A New Power Awakens – Part 1 DLC releases on April 28th digitally.