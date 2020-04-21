The NPD Group’s numbers are in for March 2020, and things couldn’t look any better for 2019’s Call of Duty entry. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is still a mainstay on the US sales charts, becoming the second best-selling title of March. It’s second only to Nintendo’s Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, Modern Warfare is staking the lead elsewhere. Thus far, Modern Warfare counts as the US’ top-selling game in 2020. Better still, March 2020 now marks the most successful March month in Call of Duty franchise history.

NPD analyst Mat Piscatella shared the news on his personal Twitter account. The following tweet from Piscatella outlines Modern Warfare’s continued success:

US NPD SW – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare was the #2 best-selling game of March 2020 and is now the best-selling game of 2020 year-to-date. March sales of Call of Duty franchise titles reached a new all-time high for a March month, exceeding the previous peak set in March 2010. — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 21, 2020

The full top 10 top-selling games list is as follows:

As evidenced by the chart above, Sony San Diego’s MLB The Show 20 is doing incredibly well, too. Not only does it appear as one of the top five best-selling titles of the year, so far, it’s also the franchise’s fastest-selling entry ever. Piscatella shared this tidbit on a subsequent Twitter post:

US NPD SW – MLB The Show 20 was the 3rd best-selling game of March 2020, and instantly becomes the 5th best-selling game of 2020. MLB The Show 20 is the fastest selling game in MLB The Show franchise history, with launch month sales exceeding those of MLB The Show 19. pic.twitter.com/MgXHLKrqNU — Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) April 21, 2020

The 10 best-selling games for the month of March 2020 are:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Call of Duty: Modern Warfare MLB The Show 20 Resident Evil 3 NBA 2K20 DOOM Eternal Persona 5 Royal Grand Theft Auto V Borderlands 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

The PlayStation 4’s other big exclusive from last month, Team Ninja’s Nioh 2, made it into the top 20. It sits on the full list at number 11.

[Source: Mat Piscatella on Twitter]