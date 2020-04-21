Peaky Blinders, BBC’s award-winning TV series, is on track to receive yet another video game adaptation. The newly announced project from publisher Curve Digital and developer FuturLab (Velocity) is Peaky Blinders: Mastermind, a puzzle-adventure game. It will launch on an unspecified date this summer for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One.

Get a glimpse of what to expect from Peaky Blinders: Mastermind in the following reveal trailer, courtesy of IGN.

Peaky Blinders: Mastermind is set in the aftermath of the Great War in Birmingham, England. It follows the events ahead of the TV show’s first season, allowing players to take part in the Shelby family’s gang of criminals. In a narrative that revolves around Tommy Shelby, Mastermind sees the series star unearth plans that are geared towards permanently disrupting the family business. His success may very well prove him worthy of becoming the Peaky Blinders‘ Mastermind.

According to the Peaky Blinders: Mastermind’s Steam listing, the Mastermind label specifically “refers to Tommy’s ability to plan complex scenarios in his head.” Players will be able to take advantage of this ability by controlling the Shelby family’s most notable members, such as Tommy, Polly, Arthur, and several others.

Interestingly, perfect coordination will prove the key to success. To achieve this, players will have the option of leisurely manipulating time, thanks to reset, rewind, and fast-forward options for every character’s path and movements. Missions in Peaky Blinders: Mastermind will progressively become more challenging, with complex puzzles that must be solved “undetected and on time.”

[Source: Curve Digital, Steam]