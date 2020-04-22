It’s free update time once again for Dead Cells. The prolific–and very good–indie rogue-like receives a steady stream of content and this new “Bestiary Update” is no different. Players walking back into the depth of Dead Cells can expect eleven new affixes, ten new achievements, six new enemies, three new outfits, two new items, and a partridge in a pear tree—okay, maybe not that last one—with this update that will be coming to consoles in the coming weeks.

Here’s the handy-dandy breakdown of all the content coming to the Bestiary Update.

Dead Cells Bestiary Update Patch Notes

Six brand new enemies await players

Three of the enemies are biome specific and three are found throughout various levels at different Boss Cells

Eleven new affixes on active skills

Eight new normal affixes including ice, fire, bleed or poison, grenades arrows and more

Three new starred affixes including oil and fire spreading around when a deployable trap is destroyed, pushing enemies around you when the effect of hte used active ends and extended duration on powers like Wings, Crow and Smokebomb

Two new items

Crowbar – a fast brutality weapon that crits after breaking a door or a breakable prop

Portable Door: allows you to bring a door with you (covering your back while you take care of the mobs in front of you and allowing for an elegant stun effect when you decide to turn around)

The Bad Seed addition from earlier this year has received new lore rooms and secrets for the Arboretum and the Morass, as well as new mobs to re-balance the bestiary of the level.

Three new outfits cap off the major content updates

Two are linked to the secrets and lore of The Bad Seed DLC, and one is available for everyone that can rise up to the ultimate challenge.

There are a lot of other smaller changes, balances, and quality of life fixes made in this update as well. A full rundown of the patch notes is available at the Dead Cells website.