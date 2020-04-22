Michael Mando, the actor behind Far Cry 3‘s iconic villain Vaas, seems to have hinted at a return to the franchise. Mando, also known for Better Call Saul, took part in a recent Reddit AMA, wherein he was asked about Vaas. In response to whether or not people still recognize him as the Far Cry antagonist, the actor replied,

Thank you so much! Vaas is my spirit animal – having co-created that character is something that will always be dear to me. I still get recognized as Vaas, and I still feel the outpouring of love for that character – makes me very happy. Who knows… maybe I will reprise the role very soon? :p Thank you for watching xo

This isn’t a Mando’s outright confirming that he will return to the role, of course. In fact, many would probably argue that the smiley emoji right after “very soon” suggests he’s simply having a laugh. Obviously there’s no way to know for sure what it all means.

Far Cry 3 ended in such a manner that it seems unlikely Vaas will once again terrorize a Far Cry protagonist. However, prequels, flashback sequences, and hallucination-like segments are common. And anything is possible with Far Cry at this point. All in all, we’ll have to wait and see whether Mando’s teasing comment ever comes to fruition.

Ubisoft originally brought Far Cry 3 to the PlayStation 3, PC, and Xbox 360 in 2012. Upon release, it was praised for its brilliant revitalization of the then nascent franchise. The title’s open-world gameplay, compelling villain in Vaas, and tropical setting received much of the acclaim. Far Cry 3 is also playable on current-gen hardware via the Classic Edition, which released in 2018.

