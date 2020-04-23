Mayhem Mode is getting a full revamp and a new seasonal event is on the way for dedicated Borderlands 3 players that have stuck out some bumps and scattershot reviews along the way. Announced via a blog post on the 2K Games website, the end-game overhaul and seasonal event titled “Revenge of the Cartels” both look to provide a shot of content and fix initial issues with the game’s existing loot system. Both the overhaul and the event land today, with the event running through June 4. The end-game loot overhaul is a permanent update to the game.

Mayhem 2.0 keeps the “increase the difficulty to better the rewards” methodology of its initial iteration, but now offers additional modifiers and difficulty settings. The 25 new modifiers all have their own difficulty ranking, with some providing firing support to others that help your enemies instead. The Mayhem levels increase the difficulty as players progress but also open up the possibility of additional modifier slots. It takes a lot of cues from how The Division 2 re-tooled its own endgame system to give players more granular control.

The 2K blog offers additional details and specific examples of how drops will work in this new system:

The quality of the weapons dropped by enemies will improve as you work your way up through the Mayhem levels. For example, a Cutsman submachine gun that drops in Mayhem level 2 will be more powerful than one that drops in Mayhem level 1. Given that enemies’ health, shield, and armor stats increase with each Mayhem level, the damage boost that you get from weapons in one Mayhem level will help you to prepare for the next. There are also eight new Legendary weapons that you can get from certain bosses only when playing at Mayhem level 6 or higher.

Meanwhile, the Revenge of the Cartels seasonal event brings a new area, different enemy types, and limited-time challenges that will lead players towards exciting, new Legendary weapons. Players will venture to the new Villa Ultraviolet zone, fight eridium cartel gangs, and work their way towards rewards such as limited-edition skins for their vault hunter.

The event only continues through the beginning of June so don’t waste time before trying to take down Joey Ultraviolet and his gaudy chateau before Revenge of the Cartels vanishes.