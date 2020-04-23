Since last week’s Crysis Remastered reveal, speculation has mounted concerning what the package will include. Many hope the first game’s Warhead DLC will feature, for example. Of course, fans are crossing their fingers for a Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 remaster. And a since-deleted tweet from a Saber Interactive developer, who’s helping with the ports, only elevated the speculation. As such, Crytek has essentially been forced to address the rumors outright, explaining that Crysis Remastered will only include the franchise’s first entry. No Warhead DLC or other remasters will be packaged in.

Crytek shared these details in a statement to Inverse. Reportedly, one studio representative told the publication, “Crysis Remastered is just the original game. It won’t include Warhead or any of the other games from the series.” The statement seems pretty cut and dry, leaving no room for further guess work on the matter.

Admittedly, though, the rumors and speculation did indeed have merit. For one, the remaster’s press release used wording that suggested multiple campaigns would feature in the forthcoming release. The wording in question is as follows, “Crysis Remastered will focus on the original game’s single-player campaigns…” [Emphasis added.] The use of the plural “campaigns” had many believing that at least Warhead was on the way, as well. Crytek’s statement to Inverse, then, indicates this wording was a mere typo, which presently remains uncorrected.

A tweet from Saber Interactive’s Chief Creative Officer, Tim Willits, added to the rumor mill. In two separate posts, both of which have since been deleted, Willits, too, made use of plurals when talking about Crysis. One post in particular revealed that more information will go live soon regarding the “remasters.” Another tweet featured Willits expressing his excitement about bringing “these games to new audiences.” Again, Crytek’s recent explanation implies these posts are also simple typos.

Crysis Remastered lacks a release date, but will be “coming soon” to the PS4, PC, Switch, and Xbox One.

[Source: Inverse]