Even as a PlayStation stan it’s impossible to deny the drawing power and allure that Nintendo’s Animal Crossing has in the world of gaming at the moment. The game is breaking sales records left and right, not to mention its ability to provide an outlet for creative PlayStation fans looking to spruce up their abodes. While not quite in the same vein as Animal Crossing, 2019’s Doraemon Story of Seasons checks many of the same boxes. An adorable anime world. Quirky characters. Farming. Robotic, time-traveling cats from the future. All of this and more can be yours as Story of Seasons finally makes its way to PS4 on July 30 according to a press release from the folks at Bandai-Namco.

The comparison between Doraemon and Animal Crossing is more than just in aesthetic, as Story of Seasons possesses a strong pedigree in the farming simulator/slice of life genre. The game’s developer Marvelous Inc. also handles duties for the robot of the Harvest Moon franchise that started as far back as the Nintendo 3DS and Wii, as well as the popular Rune Factory series. And, really: Couldn’t Animal Crossing stand to have a robo-cat that also sells rice seasoning on the side?

Doraemon Story of Seasons hits many of the same notes as Animal Crossing (and Harvest Moon, and Stardew Valley, etc.) including setting up your own place to live, exploring the environment, hunting bugs, and experiencing the story of their unique towns and townsfolk. “Doraemon Story of Seasons features the popular anime character Doraemon, a robotic cat from the 22nd century, who must help the game’s young protagonist, Nobita Nobi, cultivate and support a flourishing farm.” The game will also feature Doraemon’s “secret gadgets.”

Abelina Villegas, Associate Brand Manager at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., said:

Like the classic rambunctious adventures of Doraemon and friends, STORY OF SEASONS captures a light and fun experience for players of all ages. With heart-warming character moments and a plethora of activities, from building your town to raising horses and cattle, there’s lots of relaxing and engrossing work to be done to build the farm of your dreams!

Since coming out in 2019 Doraemon Story of Seasons has seen good reviews, including the all too rare positive user review from Steam. Try the farming life for yourself when Doraemon Story of Seasons hits PS4 on July 30.