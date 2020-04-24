Yesterday evening, Epic Games hosted an in-game Travis Scott concert, dubbed Astronomical, for Fortnite players. It seemed to have been quite the event, too; a record-breaking one at that. Approximately 12.3 million people attended the rapper’s virtual concert. This surpasses the previous live gig record in Fortnite, which was held by 2019’s Marshmello concert that drew in 10.7 million concurrent attendees.

Epic Games shared the news in recent Twitter post. Check it out in the link below:

Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott’s Astronomical, an all-time record! Catch an encore performance before the tour ends: https://t.co/D7cfd2Vxcc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 24, 2020

As noted in Epic Games’ above tweet, anyone who missed out can tune in during one of Travis Scott’s encore performances. As of writing, there are four left. Two today (Friday) and two tomorrow. The virtual doors for each encore will open 30 minutes ahead of time. As such, fans should get in as soon as possible to secure a spot. See the full Astronomical schedule below, courtesy of Epic Games’ website:



Friday, April 24th, 9 AM CDT

Friday, April 24th, 11 PM CDT

Saturday, April 25th, 10 AM CDT

Saturday, April 25th, 2020, 5 PM CDT

Fans do not have to log in to Fortnite to experience the Travis Scott concert, either. The event was, of course, recorded and shared on YouTube. In fact, you can see it in full in the video below from GamesRadar’s official channel.

Who knows how Epic will use Fortnite to transcend gaming next?

[Source: Epic Games on Twitter via The Verge]