Trusted insider and Wushu Studios staffer Shinobi602 has suggested via not-too-cryptic tweets that the next Assassin’s Creed game will be revealed very soon.

Yes — Shinobi602 (@shinobi602) April 25, 2020

In a previous response to another follower, Shinobi602 said that the announcement was “almost there.” With all major industry events cancelled this year due to COVID-19, many wonder what Ubisoft has planned in terms of a reveal, but it won’t be long before we find out.

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is prone to leaks, which almost always end up being accurate. Back in April 2019, veteran journalists heard from sources familiar with Ubisoft’s plans that the next Assassin’s Creed game will feature Vikings. The developer itself dropped an Easter egg in The Division 2 that almost corroborates reports. For those who don’t remember, an in-game poster found at the Potomac Event Center shows a man holding the Apple of Eden – a significant part of Assassin’s Creed lore – with the word ‘Valhalla’ plastered on top.

Kotaku’s Jason Schreier later reported that the game is code named Assassin’s Creed Kingdom. We’ve heard from other sources that it’ll release as Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok with co-op and cross-gen support. Ragnarok will reportedly bring back the series’ recently-introduced RPG elements as well as naval gameplay. However, reports say that naval content won’t be extensive.

The upcoming Assassin’s Creed is expected to release in fall 2020. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: Shinobi602 (Twitter)]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.