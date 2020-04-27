Bethesda Donates $1 Million To COVID Relief Efforts

Add Bethesda Softworks to the growing list of gaming companies and entities looking to help fight the global disaster caused by COVID-19. The publishing giant is donating a million dollars in relief aid in order to help various front-line organizations combat the growing financial costs caused by COVID. “With the impact of this health crisis being so great and widespread, we want to help by donating to an array of international and local charities which are directly involved with COVID-19 relief efforts,” Bethesda is donating money to three organizations.

$500,000 will be given to Direct Relief, a charity which is directly involved in COVID-19 relief efforts, including the critically important work of providing personal protective equipment to health care workers.

$250,000 will go to UNICEF, which partners with front-line responders around the world to keep children and their families safe and protected.

$250,000 will be donated to local COVID-19 relief efforts within the communities where we work and live. These recipients will be chosen by our individual studios and international offices. This way we can support worthy charities fighting COVID-19 in our local communities across the world.

The Fallout, Elder Scrolls publisher joins a number of gaming companies donating towards the global cause, including Sony and its $100 million coronavirus relief fund. Bethesda finished the statement by reaffirming its commitment to fans around the world, saying “As we continue to stay home, we’re committed to finding ways to connect with our fans, fellow gamers, and local communities through our #BethesdaAtHome campaign. We’ll be streaming from our home offices – and we’ll offer you the opportunity to help out the same charities we’re supporting.”

Bethesda Softworks is based in Bethesda, Maryland, and reports annual revenue of $10.30 million dollars per year as a subsidiary of Zenimax Media Inc.

[Source: Bethesda]

