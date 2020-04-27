BitSummit The 8th Bit’s physical event was originally scheduled for May 9th and May 10th in Kyoto, Japan at the Kyoto International Exhibition Hall, Miyako Messe. The coronavirus outbreak dismantled these plans, but all hope is not lost for fans of the annual independent games showcase. The Japan Independent Games Association, BitSummit’s sponsor and producer, will bring the celebration to fans in the form of the BitSummit Gaiden digital event. This title seems especially fitting given that “Gaiden” translates to “side story.”

BitSummit Gaiden will take place this summer on June 27th and June 28th. Fans can tune in via livestreams on Twitch and take part in Discord chats. Other ways to get involved in the digital festival will include playable demos and virtual developer booths. As of writing, participating developers and partners have yet to be unveiled. However, such information should go live in the coming weeks on BitSummit’s official website.

Despite the cancellation of E3 2020, June is becoming increasingly packed with virtual gaming events. In addition to BitSummit Gaiden’s indie showcase, there are other pronounced digital events on the horizon. On an unspecified date in the early part of June, IGN will host Summer of Gaming. This digital showcase will feature announcements, as well pre and post discussions. A host of publishers are already on board to take part, including Bandai Namco Entertainment, 2K Games, SEGA, and Square Enix. Recently, IGN confirmed that CD Projekt RED will show off something for Cyberpunk 2077 as well.

GamesRadar has similar plans in place, courtesy of its Future Game Show. At the time of writing, it, too, lacks a firm schedule, but will go live during the month of June. Anyone who tunes in will be treated to new announcements and details concerning existing and future titles for current-gen, next-gen, and mobile platforms.

[Source: Japan Independent Games Association via Twinfinite]