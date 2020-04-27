Gearbox Software’s classic shooter series Brothers in Arms is on its way to television. A TV show adaptation is in the works, with Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford on board to act as Executive Producer. Queen of the South’s Executive Producer, Scott Rosenbaum, will serve as showrunner for the Brothers in Arms series.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Pitchford reiterated Gearbox’s love of the long-dormant military franchise. While the studio certainly has “more stories to tell,” he noted, a show will let the team “explore this subject matter and the effect on the relationships and people in broader ways.”

Similar to the games from which it is derived, the pilot season of Brothers in Arms will take inspiration from true World War II events. Apparently, the first few episodes will center on Exercise Tiger, a “once-confidential operation” that served as a D-Day “rehearsal.” Historically, things took a turn for the worse. According to Rosenbaum, these events have never been dramatized on the small screen. He told THR, “Almost 800 U.S. servicemen were killed and it had to be covered up because the Allies were preparing for the real Normandy invasion.”

This story in particular will star eight men who participate in a rescue operation to save their colonel. The latter must be saved from the Axis powers before the enemy gets their hands on D-Day plans. Characters on both sides of the conflict will take part in the drama; real World War II figures are expected to count among them.

Jean-Julien Baronnet, who produced 2016’s Assassin’s Creed film, is slated to produce Brothers in Arms, as well. Richard Whelan (Band of Brothers: The Pacific, Captain America) and Sean Haran, Gearbox’s Chief Business Officer, will serve in producers roles, too.

Production on the series has yet to begin, though the creative team is looking for directors. The team is also on the hunt for an “ambitious” broadcaster, preferably a partner who understands the game-changing vision for the show. And it very well may prove a game-changer, since, according to Rosenbaum, Brothers in Arms will be a series “about all the classified elements of the war.”

This represents the second adaptation that Gearbox has announced in as many months. A Borderlands film helmed by horror director Eli Roth is presently in the works, too. Details on it remain scarce for the time being.

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]