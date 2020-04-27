E3 2020’s absence will undoubtedly be felt when June rolls around in the coming weeks. However, IGN aims to provide gamers with something else to get excited about with its Summer of Gaming event in June. While details regarding the digital event remain scarce, IGN has confirmed that one big heavy weight will take part in the lineup–Cyberpunk 2077.

IGN shared the Cyberpunk 2077 news in an updated post related to Summer of Gaming. As of now, that much seems the only bit of new information the publication is ready to confirm. What exactly developer CD Projekt RED will show off remains under wraps, for instance.

In the event’s original announcement, IGN teased a slate of partners that are already on board. These partners include companies such as: 2K Games, Amazon, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Devolver Digital, Google Stadia, SEGA, Square Enix, THQ Nordic, Twitter, and others IGN has yet to name. When fans tune in on an unspecified date in early June, they’ll be greeted with live broadcasts and IGN’s coverage of projects from around the globe. The event will stream via various services, including IGN’s website, Twitter, Twitch, Facebook, Instagram, Mixer, and several others.

IGN isn’t the only publication putting together a digital event in lieu of E3 2020’s cancellation. GamesRadar will host a similar event, dubbed the Future Game Show. Official dates have yet to be confirmed, but the digital event is on track to take place sometime during what would’ve been E3 week. GamesRadar plans to showcase existing and future AAA, indie, and mobile projects. At present, the publication has yet to details who will participate in the show.

With IGN’s Summer of Gaming, it looks like the wait to see more of Cyberpunk 2077 in action will soon come to an end. Following the June event, the wait for the game itself will be considerably shortened, too. CD Projekt RED’s next RPG launches later this year on September 17th.

[Source: IGN]