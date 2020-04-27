Following its indefinite delay earlier this month and a massive leak of The Last of Us Part II spoilers just yesterday, Sony quickly moved to let fans know just how long they have to continue to survive the internet minefield before getting their hands on the game. The Last of Us Part II will now launch on June 19, 2020, while Ghost of Tsushima has been shifted to a month later on July 17.

The Last of Us Part II was originally supposed to release on May 29 (that date itself having been from another delay), so this new date comes only a few weeks after fans were expecting. Pushing The Last of Us Part II into June made it conflict with Ghost of Tsushima’s June 26 release date, so that one also saw a push to give space between Sony’s final two big PlayStation exclusives before the PS5 launches.

It’s not clear if the recent The Last of Us Part II spoilers leak has anything to do with Sony trying to hastily get the game out there following its recent indefinite delay (which seemed like it would call for more than just a three-week shift on the release date). The delay originally cited logistical issues with physical production and shipping amid COVID-19 as a concern that would impact the global launch. It’s unknown if these issues have been entirely cleared up or if Sony simply determined it was better to just commit to a release date now that spoilers are out there. Still, the release date is nearly two months out, so fans are going to be playing a game of survival leading up to June 19 trying to avoid having major plot points ruined for them.

Curiously missing from these revised release date updates is Iron Man VR, which was delayed “indefinitely” alongside The Last of Us Part II. It was scheduled for May 15, 2020, but still remains without a release date at this time, which could further suspicion that the new The Last of Us Part II release date is a response to the leak rather than when Sony was originally eyeing getting the game out to the world.

The Last of Us Part II will release on June 19, 2020. Ghost of Tsushima will launch July 17, 2020. Both games are PlayStation 4 exclusive titles.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]

Editor’s Note: We have a no-tolerance policy for posting spoilers. Posting spoilers for The Last of Us Part II in the comments is grounds for an immediate ban.