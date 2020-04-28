Bohemia Interactive, the company responsible for DayZ, recently shuttered its Bratislava studio. The decision to close the office was a mutual one between both parties. Though the Bratislava team played a part in supporting DayZ, Bohemia Interactive has said the survival title will not be affected by the closure.

The first hint that something was amiss came courtesy of a post from DayZ’s official Twitter account on Sunday, April 26th. Interestingly, the tweet in question merely confirmed that development on DayZ hadn’t ceased. Bohemia Interactive’s formal announcement of the Bratislava studio closure hit the web a day later in the following tweet:

We recently closed our Bratislava studio. It was a mutual decision between management and studio leads, and we want to thank all team members for their contribution. This decision won’t affect the future dev. of DayZ, which will continue as outlined here: https://t.co/iXt1gntkTa pic.twitter.com/Ca6nKH4KcW — Bohemia Interactive (@bohemiainteract) April 27, 2020

Livonia serves as DayZ’s most recent update of any key significance. It launched across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms several months ago, debuting the brand-new Livonia region and a fresh threat, bears. Within this map, players can venture through vast areas of greenery, forested zones, and lakes. Livonia additionally introduced resources for base-building, hunting, and scavenging.

After years of early access, DayZ officially became available to purchase on PC late in 2018. Bohemia Interactive brought the open-world survival adventure to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2019. Evidently, the studio still has big plans in place for DayZ’s future.

[Source: Bohemia Interactive on Twitter via Twinfinite]