The Brazilian classification board reportedly posted its Cyberpunk 2077 rating ahead of schedule. As a result, the board’s 18+ rating for CD Projekt RED’s latest RPG was promptly taken down last week. Someone online managed to snap a few screenshots, though, then shared the details in a Reddit thread. Apparently, Cyberpunk 2077 will offer quite the intense sexual experience for its in-game characters. Lead Quest Designer, Paweł Sasko, seems to have confirmed the content details in the reported rating are accurate. CD Projekt doesn’t f**k around, after all.

According to Redditor JordhanMK’s translation of the rating details, Cyberpunk 2077 earned an 18+ rating for sexual content, drugs, and extreme violence content descriptors. JordhanMK’s loose translation suggests offensive content will be found in all manner of violence, illicit drug use, aggressive and derogatory language, “cruelty,” and “suicide.” With regards to the sex-related listings, it’s worth remembering this information comes by way of translation. Regardless, players should expect to encounter sexual pleasure, “sexual language,” “sexual exploitation,” “nudity,” “prostitution,” “sexual relationship[s],” and “intense sexual relations.”

The Redditor further notes the board’s listing of an “aggravating” content descriptor. Within that descriptor sits the following detail: “Illicit drug [consumption] and intense sexual relationship was aggravated by scene composition.” Cyberpunk 2077 sounds nothing if not intense.

Moreover, as hinted above, the studio’s Paweł Sasko has acknowledged the leaked details, letting fans know they’re in for a wild ride come September. See Sasko’s Twitter post below:

You surprised? We don’t fuck around. https://t.co/JVh851BaOI — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) April 25, 2020

Perhaps in June fans will see a glimpse of how intense things can get, since Cyberpunk 2077 will take part in IGN’s Summer of Gaming digital event. June is also the month wherein Dark Horse plans to roll out its lore book, The World of Cyberpunk 2077. The RPG itself is on track to launch on September 17th.

[Source: Reddit via PCGamesN]