Those who reach the end of the Midgar highway at the finale of Final Fantasy VII Remake may wonder what’s to come. Without spoiling anything, there are certain implications about the rest of Square Enix’s reimagining of its most beloved game, leaving players asking what comes next and when. If you’re one of the many looking for answers then you might be let down by the game’s developers as it appears they too aren’t sure of an answer—or at least aren’t willing to give one. Producer Yoshinori Kitase and Director Tetsuya Nomura have both answered myriad questions about the future of their game and the answer, for now, appears as a resounding shrug.

In an interview that appears in the Final Fantasy VII Remake Ultimania guide book releasing in Japan today, both Yoshinori and Tetsuya are still undecided about how many parts the rest of FFVIIR will be broken into, and when they’ll release. In the interview with translation provided by Twitter user and translator @aitaikimochi, Nomura said, “We wanted to have the last boss fight take place at the highway in Midgar, which arises questions that I cannot answer.” At this point, he is being coy to avoiding spoiling how the ending plays out.

When asked about how many parts the game’s conclusion might potentially see Kitase could provide no clear answer. “We have a general idea of how the story will play out, but we haven’t decided exactly [how many parts], nor can we confirm anything. There’s speculation that it will be three parts, but we’re just doing things one step at a time.” Nomura followed up, saying it “depends on how many parts the overall story will be. If we divide the story into large parts, it’ll take longer to make. If we divide it into more detailed smaller sections, then developing it will be faster. I hope to release the next one as soon as possible.”

Considering the decision to divide the game into parts didn’t come until partway into development—and after that announcement in 2015—it’s not surprising that the team doesn’t quite know the scope of what the following parts may be, and because of that, the releases are also up in the air. Will it be two parts? Three parts? More? Nobody knows at this point but if the first release is any indicator then the wait will be worth it.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is out now as an exclusive on the PlayStation 4.