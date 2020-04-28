PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – April 28, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

As Part of the Stay at Home Initiative – Free between 4/15/20 and 5/5/20

April’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Spuds Unearthed ($9.99)

PS4 Games

Aces of the Multiverse ($14.99)

Archaica: The Path Of Light ($14.99)

Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack ($39.99)

Daymare: 1998 ($39.99)

Deliver Us the Moon ($24.99)

Gun Crazy ($4.99)

The Inner Friend ($14.99/PS+ $11.99)

JigSaw Abundance ($4.99)

MotoGP 20 ($49.99)

Moving Out Launch Edition ($24.99)

Predator: Hunting Grounds ($39.99)

Predator: Hunting Grounds Digital Deluxe Edition ($59.99)

Sakura Wars Digital Deluxe Edition w/ Early Adopter Bonus ($79.99)

Sakura Wars w/ Early Adopter Bonus ($59.99)

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts and SGW3 Unlimited Edition ($59.99)

SnowRunner ($49.99)

SnowRunner – Premium Edition ($69.99)

Telling Lies ($19.99)

Trials of Mana ($49.99)

Yumeutsutsu Re:After ($49.99)

Yumeutsutsu Re:Master ($64.99)

Next Page: European Update »