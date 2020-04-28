Shortly after the announcement of The Last of Us Part II’s indefinite delay due to logistical issues with physical production and distribution, Sony removed the title’s preorder listing on the PlayStation Store. Those who pre-purchased the sequel received refunds. Since TLoU Part II once again has a firm release date, preorder listings on PSN have returned for both the standard version and the Digital Deluxe Edition, the latter of which costs $69.99.

This latest development seems a bright spot in an otherwise difficult week for Naughty Dog and fans of the studio’s apocalyptic franchise. Over the weekend, previously unseen video clips and details made their way online, all featuring narrative-sensitive information about the sequel. Within hours the leaks pervaded every corner of the internet, spoiling the long-awaited next chapter for many a TLoU fan. Many were left concerned at an internet minefield of spoilers with no set release date for the game.

Sony’s surprise announcement of a new release date seemingly represented the company’s response to the leak, though that much has yet to be confirmed (and it’s unknown if Sony will ever actually confirm if this hasty release date was due to the leaks or not). However, it is worth noting that Marvel’s Iron Man VR, which Sony delayed indefinitely alongside TLoU Part II, still lacks a revised launch date of its own.

With news of a fresh date for Ellie’s next adventure came the delay of Ghost of Tsushima. Sucker Punch’s highly-anticipated action title is now set to launch a little later in the summer on July 17th. These extra days of development time will allow the studio to iron out more bugs and further apply polish to the overall experience, according to a post on the team’s official Twitter account.

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II will arrive in just a couple of months on June 19th.

[Source: PlayStation Store via DualShockers]