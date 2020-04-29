Teased today as digital artist BossLogic created the game’s key art on a live stream, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is set to get a cinematic reveal tomorrow, along with a gameplay reveal reportedly coming next week. This year’s Assassin’s Creed is an exceptionally ambitious affair being developed by a combined 15 studios, which is quite possibly the most studios behind any single game. Ubisoft Montreal is leading development, supported by 14 additional “co-dev studios around the world.”

After today’s reveal, Ubisoft Montreal tweeted out a thanks to the development team, along with the 14 other studios helping make Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft Montreal didn’t go as far as to name the co-development studios, simply saying, “You know who you are, and we’re thankful for your dedication!”

Exciting! An immense congratulations to our studio warriors for all the good work and passion building to that reveal. We’d also like to thank the 14 co-dev studios all around the world. You know who you are, and we’re thankful for your dedication! Skàl! pic.twitter.com/hBPpFZKkrP — Ubisoft Montréal (@UbisoftMTL) April 29, 2020

The post ends with the word “Skàl,” essentially a Viking toast in Danish-Norwegian-Swedish meaning “cheers” or “good health.” It’s thematically appropriate as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla takes to the Norse wilds, centering on Vikings. The Norse setting and Viking focus has long been rumored and speculated on (originally thought to be called Assassin’s Creed Ragnarok), and with 15 studios working on the game, it’s no surprise that some of Valhalla’s details would have leaked ahead of the official unveiling. In fact, it’s almost surprising that Valhalla remained under wraps as much as it has, given the immense contributions from studios around the world.

Ubisoft Montreal was the primary studio behind Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Unity, Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Assassin’s Creed III, and Assassin’s Creed II (as well as Brotherhood and Revelations). They also did supporting development on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. The studio has also either led development or had a hand in a number of other Ubisoft games, including the Watch Dogs and Far Cry series.