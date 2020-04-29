I hope you like sims and builders because the May 2020 PS Plus free games dive into the deep end of hardcore farming and city building. Coming May 5th for all PS Plus subscribers, the PlayStation Plus free games for May 2020 are Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19.

Cities: Skylines is a city builder from Paradox Interactive, a publisher renowned for its sims and builders. While most of Paradox’s games find their homes on PC, a number of titles, including Cities: Skylines, have been given admirable console ports in recent years. The PlayStation 4 version of Cities: Skylines has been lauded by critics and has continued to see updates since its 2017 release. The intricacy of this city builder sees players designing detailed infrastructure to make their city operate and then managing the city as its citizens move about their day to day. There’s tons of DLC and expansions to further modify your game too, should this free version catch your interest.

Farming Simulator 19 is the latest in the long-running farming simulator series where you, what else, farm! The series is noted for its attention to detail regarding the day-to-day work and farming equipment needed to maintain a plot of land, including plants, animals, and the logistics of harvesting, storing, and selling your crops and wares. The dev team is also working with Sony to get popular PC mods to the console version, which means even more to play with in this rural sandbox.

Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 replace April’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DiRT Rally 2.0. Those titles will be available through May 4, being replaced by the new free games on Tuesday, May 5. The May 2020 PS Plus free games will be available to redeem until June 1.

There are a number of other free games available right now as game developers encourage players to stay home during the pandemic. Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey are still free for everyone (Uncharted replaced by Knack 2 in some regions). Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 is also available free courtesy of Bandai Namco.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]