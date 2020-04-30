As previously promised, Ubisoft has launched the first official trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The first look is a cinematic trailer, running approximately four minutes in length. A card near the end notes that fans should expect the new release to arrive in holiday 2020. See it in all of its heavenly glory in the following video:

The video tag on PlayStation’s official YouTube accounts confirms the title will indeed launch on PlayStation 5. A video description additionally confirms that a PlayStation 4 version is on the way, too, so the reports about it being a cross-gen game were accurate. It remains to be seen what kind of differences the two versions will have, if any notable ones.

Ubisoft formally announced the title yesterday during a stream featuring digital artist BossLogic. The stream ran for several hours, showcasing BossLogic’s work on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s key art. While Ubisoft does not yet seem ready to show off gameplay, recent word from industry insider Tidux suggests such a reveal may go live next week.

There are a few details we’ve learned about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, however. It is another RPG, like Odyssey and Origins before it. There will be a choice between male and female heroes, and romances are making a return. The game will have mythological elements, and it will also have a playable “present-day” portion.

Another interesting claim from reporter Jason Schreier alleges that Watch Dogs Legion will arrive this year, as well. If true, this holiday season would mark the first time the two open-world franchises shared a release window. Given the coronavirus pandemic, things are subject to change. Ubisoft is also willing adjust plans if the next-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft don’t hit stores this holiday season. As of writing, however, both companies seem confident in their ability to unleash new hardware by year’s end.

A total of 15 studios are currently hard at work on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Ubisoft Montréal, the team behind AC Origins, serves as development lead on the upcoming installment, though it’s not yet known which other 14 teams are co-developing the game.