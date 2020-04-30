The previously postponed GDC—now called GDC Summer—is no longer a physical event. August’s GDC Summer event will now be all-digital, forgoing the physical gathering as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the health and safety of large gatherings.

GDC organizers announced the change today in a blog post, saying that an all-digital event would be the best way to “serve our community.”

GDC Summer will “adapt and deliver GDC in a digital format that will be available to everyone with an internet connection,” which could open up the conference to more people than have ever been able to attend before. It’s expected that GDC Summer will have lots of conversation surrounding next-gen technologies and developments (Mark Cerny’s PS5 tech talk was originally going to be a GDC talk), so it will be the place to watch if you are interested in the technical nitty-gritty behind the upcoming consoles and their games.

While there are no additional details quite yet, organizers promise to share more information soon. The all-digital event will still take place August 4-6, the same window as the previously physical event. GDC Summer is the latest event to fall in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic as conference and expo organizers try to forecast what the rest of the year might look like. September’s PAX West expo is still set to take place as a physical event for the time being, though organizers are watching the global situation carefully and many think that it won’t—or at least shouldn’t—move forward.

GDC Summer takes place in an all-digital format from August 4-6, 2020. More details about the event will be coming soon.

[Source: GDC]

