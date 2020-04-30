Yes, you read that properly. PEGI ratings recently went live online for the original Grand Theft Auto and Grand Theft Auto 2. Apparently, both of these top-down classics are making their way to the PlayStation 3. Each of the two listings appear on PEGI’s official website, suggesting a release date of April 30, 2020.

As of writing, neither Rockstar Games nor publisher Take-Two Interactive have formally revealed the rereleases. Thus, it’s difficult to discern the veracity of PEGI’s launch date listings for the titles. PEGI ratings are typically pretty accurate in terms of prematurely revealing games in general, however. So it would seem that both GTA classics may indeed find a home on Sony’s last-gen platform. The why of it all, of course, represents the most peculiar aspect. After all, a fresh release hasn’t hit PlayStation 3 since FIFA 19 in September 2018.

A screenshot of the Grand Theft Auto and Grand Theft Auto 2 PEGI listings feature below:

The original Grand Theft Auto arrived in the fall of 1997, before hitting PlayStation 1 later that same year. Grand Theft Auto 2 followed just a couple of years later in October 1999. Should they roll out on PS3, it’ll be the first time they’re playable on relatively more modern consoles. As of now, the earliest GTA entry available on either PS3 or PS4 is Grand Theft Auto III via digital download.

It could be quite some time before Rockstar Games unleashes an all-new Grand Theft Auto experience. According to a recent report, GTA VI is only in the early stages of development. The report claims the franchise’s next entry will be “moderately sized” at launch, allowing Rockstar to expand upon its foundation with post-release content.

[Source: Pegi Public Site]