One of the most popular shelter-in-place activities is people coming together to play any number of the Jackbox Party Pack games over the internet. The features allowing this to work so well developed over a number of years, at the request of live streamers wanting to play the games with their own audiences in real-time. Jackbox Games is looking to take this concept to a new level and also raise one million dollars for COVID-19 relief worldwide.

In a press release sent out today the Chicago-based studio announced Celebrity Jackbox: Games & Giving, an online streaming celebrity game show set to debut Friday, May 1 that is “a new, ten-episode live-streaming series featuring famous guests playing Jackbox games from their homes to support not-for-profit organizations battling the effects of COVID-19.” Produced in conjunction with Mission Control Media and 3 Arts Entertainment, the game show will premiere on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, and Facebook Live at 9 pm EST on Friday.

Jackbox Games plans to give $100,000 per episode to a featured organization across the show’s 10-episode run, with its celebrity cast playing any number of the 30 games created across the Jackbox Party Pack oeuvre. Some of the famous names revealed include Finn Wolfhard, Ben Schwartz (yes, the voice of Sonic the Hedgehog from the recent movie), Josh Hutcherson, and more.

Fans will also be able to play along at home with the same features that allow audience participation. According to the release, “Fans will be able to play along from home as audience members, too! Just go to Jackbox.tv on your mobile device, enter the onscreen code, and you can influence the outcome of each game by voting for your favorite answers and awarding bonus points to the players. Viewers will also learn more about the critical work being done right now by each organization, with links to donate on their own if they choose.”

Celebrity Jackbox: Games & Giving will air new episodes on May 8, 15, 22, 29, and June 5. Check out the Jackbox Games website for more information.

