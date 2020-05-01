Similar to Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, players will choose whether they want to play a male or female character in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This time, however, only one protagonist, a Viking raider named Eivor, will be available. Players are to simply pick the male or female version, akin to Mass Effect and other RPGs. As such, two different actors have been brought aboard the project. The Last Kingdom star Magnus Bruun voices male Eivor. Meanwhile, Danish actress Cecilie Stenspil portrays the female version of AC Valhalla’s protagonist.

Both Bruun and Stenspil announced the news on their respective social media profiles. Stenspil made note of her involvement on Instagram, expressing excitement about the role. Bruun shared his involvement in the following Twitter post after Valhalla’s cinematic trailer went live:

I’m very excited to announce that I play Male Eivor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla!

I just can’t seem to get enough of these sexy bloody vikings! #assasinscreedvalhalla Look at the trailer here:https://t.co/FxPwCBpjeU

pic.twitter.com/PCA2ByeXVj — Magnus Bruun (@Magnus__Bruun) April 30, 2020

Male and female Eivor are considered Assassin’s Creed canon, according to Narrative Director Darby McDevitt. In response to inquiring fans on Twitter, he teased that things will become much clearer once the game launches.

Both choices are canon, but we’re not going to spoil how we managed that trick until you play the game. — Darby McDevitt (@DarbyMcDevitt) April 30, 2020

With a new way of handling the main character comes more customization options. Throughout Valhalla, players will be able to upgrade and customize Eivor at their settlement, changing tattoos, warpaint, beard styles, and more. Interestingly, RPG mechanics are undergoing change across the board, with a revised gear system, new “skill graph,” and a fresh take on abilities.

The next Assassin’s Creed entry launches this holiday season for the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

[Source: Twitter, Instagram]

