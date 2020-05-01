Evo 2020 Cancelled, Organizers Plan on Hosting Online Event Instead

In the midst of several big event cancellations, Evo 2020 organizers announced in March that plans for the annual summer tournament were still underway. Since then, however, the situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic has been slow to improve. As such, it’s no surprise the fighting game event’s organizers are now pulling the plug on a physical gathering at Mandalay Bay this summer. Evo 2020 is canceled; yet, its spirit remains alive. In lieu of a physical tournament, Evo will be hosted online. More information will surface in the weeks ahead.

News of Evo’s cancellation comes courtesy of a post from the official Twitter account. Read it in the tweet linked below:

A message from the Evo team… pic.twitter.com/ANXUXDiNGK — EVO (@EVO) May 1, 2020

A subsequent post revealed that all who previously purchased arena tickets for the tournament will receive refunds. The same goes for hotel reservations.

All arena tickets and hotel room reservations will be refunded automatically, there is no need to call in. We will have a form up next week for tournament registraiton. — EVO (@EVO) May 1, 2020

Evo 2020 was originally scheduled to be held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas from July 31st to August 2nd. It remains to be seen if the revised digital event will take place during the same timeframe.

This year’s Evo tournament isn’t alone in taking the excitement online. GDC Summer 2020 was slated for a physical gathering in August, but has since been evolved into an all-digital event. Gamescom organizers similarly had their hearts set on potentially moving forward with the massive on-site show in late August. However, it’s now a virtual-only show as well. There’s also Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest, which will be an entire season dedicated to announcements and celebrations of games.

