Sucker Punch Productions took to Twitter over the weekend to showcase Ghost of Tsushima‘s awesome ‘Samurai’ dynamic theme that’ll come with the game’s Collector’s Edition and Digital Deluxe Edition. The theme, which you can preview below, will be in addition to the one players will get for preordering any edition of the game.

As a reminder, Ghost of Tsushima‘s standard physical copies will come with a reversible cover, featuring the ghost mask.

Set in the late 13th century, Ghost of Tsushima follows the story of samurai warrior Jin Sakai, who is the last surviving member of his clan. Faced with a ruthless mongol invasion, Jin sets out to protect his people and reclaim his land – whatever the cost. The game will feature immersive samurai combat, expansive terrains, and a rich story.

Due to ongoing challenges posed by the novel Coronavirus, Sony announced earlier this week that Ghost of Tsushima will now launch on July 17, 2020. The game was originally set for release on June 19th.

