Ever since Assassin’s Creed Origins‘ release in 2017, one of the most widely debated topics among franchise fans is whether the recent entries should be called ‘Assassin’s Creed.’ For many, the move away from traditional stealth and assassination missions was off-putting, but both Origins‘ and Odyssey‘s commercial success suggests that the series’ new direction has been welcomed by players around the globe.

It looks like Ubisoft has been listening to this discourse over the years, and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla‘s narrative director Darby McDevitt has his own take on the matter.

During a recent interview with GameSpot, McDevitt suggested that ‘Assassin’s Creed‘ means different things to different people. For some, it’s the lore and philosophy more so than stealth and assassinations. For others, it’s the gameplay.

In terms of the grand scheme, what an Assassin’s Creed game is for many people varies depending on your level of love for the series. Some people, for them, Assassin’s Creed is the lore and the philosophy and the historical conflict. If that’s your idea of an Assassin’s Creed game, then [Valhalla] is very much your Assassin’s Creed game. I know other people look to it, asking, ‘Is there stealth? Are there assassinations?’ They’re more into the gameplay, the ludonarrative aspect of it. It’s also an Assassin’s Creed game in that sense. And the difference there is that Edward’s perspective on this whole thing was that he was a pirate at first, in the same way, in this game, you begin as a Viking.

What do our readers think?

[Source: GameSpot]

This page contains affiliate links for products. Purchases made using these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.