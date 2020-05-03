YouTuber Jarkan has used deepfake software to replace Nathan Drake with Nathan Fillion in a clip from Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and it looks pretty awesome. Halfway through the video, Jarkan provides a side-by-side comparison of the original footage and the deepfake clip, only confirming what many fans have been saying over the years – Fillion is a perfect fit for Drake’s role.

Without further ado, check out the video below.

Fillion has already demonstrated that he’s more than capable to play Drake in a 2018 live action fan film directed by Allan Ungar. If you haven’t seen it yet, we highly recommend that you do. Not only was the short film praised by viewers and critics alike, it also earned praise from former Uncharted writer Amy Hennig and Naughty Dog Vice President Neil Druckmann.

Fillion himself has expressed his desire to play Drake in previous interviews. He told Screen Rant back in 2011:

I am certainly still interested in playing Nathan Drake. I think every actor I know wants their action-adventure hero, their Indiana Jones. That would be a good one for me, I think. What I don’t want is people pressuring that poor man [director Neil Burger] and souring him on the actual idea. If we could somehow just… do you remember the movie Inception? I think that’s what we need to do. We need to let him land on the idea on his own.

Burger dropped the project in 2012.

The Uncharted movie, which has been delayed into oblivion, stars Tom Holland as Drake.