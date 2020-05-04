Before Ghost Recon: Breakpoint released last fall, fans had been asking for the return of AI teammates. Ubisoft promised such a feature would eventually be implemented post-launch. It seems the development team at Ubisoft Paris will soon deliver. Breakpoint’s recent developer update teased AI teammates are expected to roll out by summer 2020.

Ubisoft Paris shared the aforementioned developer update on Ubisoft’s website, informing fans of content that’s currently being worked on. In the “Upcoming New Content” section situated at the bottom of the page, the team notes that Episode 3 and the next class are presently in development. Alongside these efforts, production is also underway for AI teammates and Live Event 2, both of which are expected to release this summer. As of writing, neither of the forthcoming content offerings have a solid launch date attached.

The introduction of AI teammates in particular should represent a big shift for those who play Breakpoint solo. This feature certainly served as an integral part of the experience for solo players in Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

Ubisoft’s latest Ghost Recon entry got off to a rough start. In fact, its dissatisfactory sales performance, along with that of The Division 2, prompted Ubisoft to devise a new approach with regards to development on a few other titles. As a result, three major titles were delayed, including Watch Dogs: Legion.

Since its October 2019 release, there’s been a concerted effort on the part of Ubisoft and the leading development studio to improve Breakpoint. Indeed the most recent update changed the experience in a pretty drastic fashion, allowing players to approach gameplay in new ways. This particular patch launched in late March, introducing an Immersive Mode that alters Gear Level functions, HUD settings, loot, and much more.

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint is available now for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Ubisoft via VG247]