Last week, Sony Interactive Entertainment unveiled the PlayStation Plus offerings for May 2020. To the dismay of many a PS Plus subscriber, the freebies include two different simulation titles—Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19. Wanting to convince Sony to change this month’s selections, one PlayStation enthusiast launched a Change.org petition, which is directed at SIE CEO and President Jim Ryan. At the time of writing, nearly 17,000 people have signed the petition.

As with all petitions, this one outlines the reason for the cause. According to the petition’s post, PlayStation gamers were incredibly “hyped” by the previously rumored May 2020 PS Plus offerings of Dark Souls Remastered and Dying Light. Following Sony’s reveal of the true free games for May, PlayStation faithful were “left dumbfounded and forlorn with what seems like a late April fool’s joke in the form of Farming Simulator 19 and some rip-off of Sim City,” reads the post.

From there, this petition devolves into what feels like a late April Fool’s joke. This is most notably evidenced in the following: “Please join us and make the change. Do it for the NHS, do it for all those suffering in isolation. Do it for the gamers!” The petition outline ends by mentioning something about corn, surely another shot at Farming Simulator 19.

Such an effort, regardless of its sincerity or lack thereof, will most likely encourage no change in terms of this month’s PS Plus offerings. These kind of game-related calls to action seldom make a dent, let alone incite change of any note. Still, it is interesting that so many have joined the cause as it were.

PS Plus members can download Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19 from May 5th until June 1st. Today marks the last to redeem the April 2020 offerings of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and DiRT Rally 2.0.

[Source: Change.org via Game Rant]