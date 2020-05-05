Ubisoft unveiled Assassin’s Creed Valhalla last week, showcasing the franchise’s next big step. On May 7th, the publisher intends to share a first look at gameplay during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox event. Will AC Valhalla’s release date surface during the forthcoming gameplay reveal? That’s anyone’s guess for now. However, it is possible someone else prematurely let the cat out of the bag. If a quickly changed listing on a retailer’s website proves true, the new Assassin’s Creed may arrive on October 16, 2020.

Reddit user Reqqu took to the platform yesterday, revealing that their local retailer briefly posted an October 16th launch date for AC Valhalla. Reportedly, the listing was quickly removed and replaced with a “Coming 2020” tag. While Reqqu managed to take screenshots, they don’t want to cause the “small store” any trouble. The Redditor noted that moderators have seen the image; a mod within the Reddit thread confirmed the same. Wccftech apparently reached out to Reqqu as well, verifying the retailer did indeed list an October 16th date for a short span of time.

Even with the cross-gen launch, such a launch date certainly aligns with previous Assassin’s Creed releases. Black Flag launched across PS3-era platforms on October 29, 2013, before coming to PS4 and Xbox One in November of that year. Every major Assassin’s Creed title since then, barring Unity’s November 2014 release, has hit stores in the month of October. Next-gen consoles aren’t expected until November or December, so the next-gen versions won’t be available until the PS5 and Xbox Series X are actually released, but the current-gen version could arrive a few weeks earlier.

Regardless of its exact date, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is slated to launch later this year for the PS4, PS5, Google Stadia, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Ubisoft has announced that players will get to assume the role of either a male or female Viking, both named Eivor. Unsurprisingly, RPG mechanics are returning to the series. This time, however, such features won’t be undermined by the grind that plagued many an AC fan during Odyssey’s 2018 experience.

[Source: Reddit via Wccftech]