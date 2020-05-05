NetherRealm Studios still has surprises in store with regards to Mortal Kombat 11. Out of the blue, a new MK11 video has begun making the rounds online. It features a segment that appears at the end of MK11’s story mode. However, the latest video clip adds a stinger at the end, teasing the return of Shang Tsung. Apparently, the “Epic Saga Continues.” NetherRealm will share more about how it continues tomorrow morning at 6:00am PST.

See the new Mortal Kombat 11 teaser in the following video:

The final few seconds of the above clip include Shang Tsung walking alongside two other figures. From just their silhouettes, it’s hard to discern specific identities. However, the figure on the far right could be a younger version of Nightwolf. As of now, there exists no way of knowing what this may all entail. Some fans are guessing we could be in for a second Kombat Pack announcement, though Shang Tsung is presently available to purchase as DLC.

Regardless of what’s on the horizon, 2020 could prove another big year for Mortal Kombat. The franchise has already been on a roll in the last few months. Joker arrived as DLC in January, followed by Spawn’s joining the roster in March. In addition, the animated film Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge released several weeks ago. With all of the above in mind, it seems as though almost anything is possible where MK is concerned.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out now on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Mortal Kombat on Twitter]