PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 5, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

PSVR Games

Down the Rabbit Hole ($19.99)

Konrad Kitten’s Theme Bundle ($14.99)

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Tourist Edition ($49.99)

PS4 Games

Active Neurons – Puzzle game ($4.99)

Arcade Spirits ($19.99)

Book of Demons ($24.99)

Detective Novels Bundle ($35.99)

Dread Nautical ($19.99)

Ghost Files: Memory of a Crime ($14.99)

John Wick Hex ($19.99)

Reed 2 ($4.99)

Streets of Rage 4 ($24.99)

Taimumari: Complete Edition ($4.99)

Task Force Kampas ($5.99)

The Surge 1 & 2 Dual Pack ($59.99)

UBERMOSH:OMEGA ($4.99)

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Standard Edition ($39.99)

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners Tourist Edition ($49.99)

World War Z – GOTY Edition ($49.99)

PS Vita Games

Active Neurons – Puzzle game ($4.99)

Reed 2 ($4.99)

Next Page: European Update »