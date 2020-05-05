Tomorrow, May 6th, Naughty Dog will unleash a brand-new The Last of Us Part II trailer at 7:00am PST. The studio shared news of its early morning plans in the following Twitter post:

The above teaser is incredibly brief, only showcasing The Last of Us Part II logo slowly coming into view. However, there does exist a few short seconds of dialogue between Ellie and Joel. Ellie simply states she “has to finish it.” Joel soon thereafter follows up with, “there’s a cost.” This seems to suggest both characters will be on display in some form or fashion in the trailer tomorrow. Perhaps we’ll even see our first extensive look at Joel, since very little of him has been shown, thus far.

The last officially released footage of TLoU Part II surfaced several months ago. As such, this will serve as quite the treat for fans patiently awaiting to see more of the sequel in action.

A little over a week ago, story-sensitive scenes and details were leaked online. Unfortunately, many a fan had significant information spoiled for them. Though rumors and speculation claimed an upset Naughty Dog employee was the responsible party, Sony has since revealed the leaker is unaffiliated with SIE and the TLoU studio.

Interestingly, Naughty Dog isn’t the only studio that will showcase new footage tomorrow morning. NetherRealm Studios just announced it plans to showcase fresh Mortal Kombat 11 details in the morning, too.

Yesterday, Neil Druckmann revealed TLoU Part II is officially gold. Druckmann ended his video message on the matter by telling fans that no matter what they’ve seen or heard, nothing beats playing the game from beginning to end. The Last of Us’ follow-up will finally come to the PS4 this summer on June 19th.

[Source: Naughty Dog on Twitter]